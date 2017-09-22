Republicans are trying to make health care changes through the budget reconciliation process, which requires a number of financial constraints. It leaves them with an easier path to passing a bill since they only need a simple majority to get the ball rolling. But it means they can't propose a policy that would impact deficits more than ten years out. Since health care is one-sixth of the American economy, that's hard to do. It also imposes an otherwise-arbitrary Sept. 30 deadline, meaning the health care aspects of their bills are rushed by design. That rule — the Byrd Rule — was first used in 1993 to block then-President Bill Clinton from passing comprehensive health-care reform through reconciliation; the Senate argued the scope of the bill's impact was too big to be approved through that process.

The Graham-Cassidy bill trades thoroughness for expediency under the guise of states' rights. The bill replaces Affordable Care Act funding with block grants. This might sound harmless enough on the surface, but it means 34 states – including those that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare – will see their funding greatly reduced.

One area where states would get more discretion under the bill involves their obligation to cover Americans with pre-existing conditions. States would be permitted to waive pre-existing condition protection as long as they still provide "adequate and affordable" coverage — but what qualifies as "affordable" is left undefined.

What will be the effects of these changes? Consumers will almost certainly see rising premiums and health care costs because subsidies are being replaced. There may be less coverage provided if states aren't able to do more with less, as Cassidy and Graham are purporting. But no one really knows the extent of the cost or coverage changes. Supporters of the bill are intentionally vague about what the effects will be, saying that states know better how to allocate money, that they shouldn't have Obamacare forced upon them, and, essentially, that we'll see what happens when it happens.

The bill's lack of specificity makes it hard to predict how it would affect consumers. There are few guidelines on how states have to allocate block grant money. "Adequate and affordable" coverage for consumers with pre-existing conditions is a concept that's so nebulous it's useless. The bill punts on the actual policy aspects, leaving a lot of questions. And those questions will remain, because there's no time to properly analyze it before the September 30 deadline.

The Congressional Budget Office has said it won't be able to fully score the bill before the deadline, so we're left with analyses from groups like Avalere Health and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. So far, none of the outcomes look good – and when you consider how and why the bill was created, it's no surprise.

The lack of specificity seems like a cynical attempt to fulfill Republicans' campaign promise of repealing Obamacare while absconding from any responsibility for its consequences.