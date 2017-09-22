Jamie Dimon: North Korea a 'terrible threat' but markets shouldn't expect a bad outcome

The threat posed by North Korea is "terrible" but it would be a mistake for market participants to significantly alter their portfolios on concerns of a nuclear war, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said.

"I think there's a higher chance of something going wrong in the Korean Peninsula, it's slightly higher than it was before," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview on Friday.

"But I don't think it's going to change my view of how we should go around the world and work with each other and grow our economies. It's just this terrible threat hanging out there," he said on the sidelines of an investor summit in New Delhi, India.

His comments came as North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho said that Pyongyang could consider a test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, according to reports from the South Korean official news agency.