Uber slams London regulators for caving in to a 'small number of people', launches petition

Uber's London unit has launched a petition against the decision to revoke its license on Friday, saying that regulators were trying to "restrict consumer choice."

"We are sure Londoners will be as astounded as we are by this decision. By trying to ban the app from the capital, the Mayor and Transport for London have caved in to a small number of people," Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber in London, said in an emailed statement to customers in the U.K.

"Not only will this decision deprive you of the choice of a convenient way of getting about town, it will also put more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on our app out of work."

Earlier Friday, Transport for London stripped Uber of its license to operate, which will likely affect more than 40,000 drivers in one of the world's biggest cities. Uber said that it will be immediately challenging the decision in court.