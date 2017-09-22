Wilbur Ross: Trump doesn't want to 'unnecessarily irritate' Congress on the path to tax reform

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday that the Trump administration doesn't want to "unnecessarily irritate" Congress on the path to a tax overhaul bill.

On Friday, CNBC reported that the White House is softening its stance on trade as it seeks to preserve Republican votes on tax reform.

When asked whether Trump is willing to take a softer stance in order to win some bipartisan support on tax reform, Ross told CNBC, " Well what we don't want to do is things that will unnecessarily irritate the Senate."

"We need the votes there and as proven with health care, it is a very fragile margin," he added in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Ross added that Trump is not a president who "forgets his campaign promises."