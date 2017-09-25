Germany’s far-right AfD party: 5 things you need to know

It could be said that the underlying winner of Germany's election Sunday was ultimately the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which saw the largest increase in voter share of all of the country's main political parties.

In fact, while the anti-immigrant, anti-euro party saw a 7.9 percentage point increase from the last election in 2013 (the year the AfD was formed), Germany's main parties – Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU alliance and its former coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) — both saw their votes fall dramatically.

As the AfD enters Germany's parliament for the first time, here are five things you need to know: