Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, revealed Monday that she will vote against the Graham-Cassidy bill that would repeal and replace major parts of Obamacare, likely dooming Republican efforts to get rid of that health care law.

Collins is the third Republican senator after John McCain of Arizona and Rand Paul of Kentucky to publicly say they will vote "no" on Graham-Cassidy.

GOP leaders need 50 of their 52-member majority in the Senate to vote for the bill to win passage.

Collins' move came minutes after the Congressional Budget Office said that if the bill becomes law the number of people with health insurance that covers "high-cost medical events would be reduced by millions."

In announcing her opposition, Collins cited that analysis, among other factors.

"The CBO's analysis on the earlier version of the bill, incomplete though it is due to time constraints, confirms that this bill will have a substantially negative impact on the number of people covered by insurance," Collins said.

Collins also cited the rushed effort to pass Graham-Cassidy, the risks that the bill poses to Medicaid, and the danger of the legislation undercutting Obamacare protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.

"Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can't be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target, Collins said. "Today, we find out that there is now a fourth version of the Graham-Cassidy proposal, which is as deeply flawed as the previous iterations. The fact that a new version of this bill was released the very week we are supposed to vote compounds the problem."

CBO, in its preliminary report on the bill, said the number of newly uninsured "could vary widely depending on how states implemented" Graham-Cassidy.

"The decrease in the number of insured people would be particularly large starting in 2020," the non-partisan CBO said in its new report.

That year is when Graham-Cassidy would begin making major changes in how the federal government funds Medicaid and provides assistance to people buying health coverage in the individual plan market.

CBO pointedly noted that the report does not offer specific estimates on exactly how many people are expected to become uninsured. Nor does the preliminary report estimate how Graham-Cassidy would effect individual market insurance premiums, or its total expected impact on the federal budget deficit.

CBO said it would need "at least several weeks to provide" such specific projections. Past reports by the CBO on recent Republican bills to repeal Obamacare estimated that up to 21 millin

The report was rushed at the behest of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in an effort to pass Graham-Cassidy before a deadline this Saturday.

McConnell has been unable to cobble together the 50 Republican senators he needs to vote for the bill to win passage. The GOP has just 52 senators overall.

Last week, McCain said he would oppose the bill. On Monday, Paul restated his opposition to a new version of the bill.

While Paul had voted for an Obamacare replacement bill in July, McCain had dramatically voted against it, sending it down to defeat. In that vote, McCain was joined by Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, along with every Democrat and independent in the Senate.

Murkowski has yet to declare her position on Graham-Cassidy.

Read Collins' full statement opposing Graham-Cassidy, below: