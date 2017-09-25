Watch: Senate Finance Committee hearing on Obamacare repeal bill Graham-Cassidy

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate Finance Committee on Monday will hear testimony about the controversial last-ditch bill that would repeal and replace major parts of Obamacare.

The legislation, known as Graham-Cassidy, faces long odds for passage by Saturday's deadline. Republican leaders, who need 50 senators to vote from it, are faced with two senators, John McCain of Arizona and Kentucky's Rand Paul, who are on the record as being opposed to it.

Two other GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, also are considered possible opponents of the bill.