If, like most Americans, your retirement savings is falling short, pack your bags. You'll be better off living in Birmingham, Alabama, Detroit or Memphis.

Using criteria such as groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health care, GoBankingRates found the cheapest places to retire in the country's 150 biggest cities.

At the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Birmingham was the least expensive place to live out your golden years, the personal finance website said, thanks to low healthcare and transportation costs in addition to affordable housing.