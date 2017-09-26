Shares of Olive Garden parent slip 4% on weaker-than-expected sales

While Olive Garden's same-store sales grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter, it's 12th consecutive quarter of positive growth, it fell short of Wall Street's expectation of 2.5 percent, according to Street Account.

Darden's Bahama Breeze also saw same-store sales that were below estimates. However, same-store sales at The Capital Grille and Longhorn steakhouse exceeded analysts' expectations.

There were no comparisons available for Eddie V's, which saw growth of 2.5 percent; Yard House, which fell 0.4 percent; or Seasons 52, which was down 2.2 percent in the quarter.

Same-restaurant sales for Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen were down 1.4 percent, the company said.

"Our focus on simplifying operations and providing an excellent value for our core consumer continues to yield strong sales growth," Gene Lee, Darden's CEO said in a statement. "The teams continue to make appropriate investments in their brands and manage costs effectively. These actions have enabled Darden to outperform the industry."

The company reaffirmed its 2018 outlook, expecting overall same-store sales to grow between 1 percent to 2 percent.

It also said it still expects total sales growth for the year to be between 11.5 percent and 13 percent, driven, in part, by the addition of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

Darden also anticipates that full-year earnings will be in the range of $4.38 to $4.50 per share. Last quarter, the company noted that this figure excludes any expenses related to the integration of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen into its portfolio.

In addition, the company said that its 2018 outlook includes the expected impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the business.

Analysts have predicted that the storms will hurt restaurant sales in the next quarter. Lynne Collier, an analyst at Canaccord, estimates the causal dining industry, in which Darden operates, saw same-store sales in August fall 2.5 percent and same-store sales in September fall between 2 to 4 percent.