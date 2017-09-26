Here's how an obscure tax change sank Puerto Rico's economy

As GOP lawmakers and the White House put the finishing touches on a proposal to overhaul the American tax code, Congress and the Trump administration are also considering multiple options to help storm-ravaged Puerto Rico get back on its feet.

The two issues aren't as unrelated as they might appear.

After Hurricane Maria last week left Puerto Rico and its 3.4 million residents without power, officials are still assessing what is needed to provide shelter, clean water, refrigeration, safe food and medical supplies for the U.S. territory.

Even before the storm brought Puerto Rico to a near standstill, the government there already struggled with an economy in shambles and a default on billions of dollars of public debt.

That fiscal mess, partly the result of a prolonged downturn that lingered long after the rest of the U.S. had recovered from the Great Recession, has its roots in the repeal of a controversial corporate tax break that helped spark an exodus from the island and sent its economy into reverse.