Watch US attorney announce charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball

U.S. Attorney Joon Kim will hold a news conference in Manhattan on Tuesday to announce charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball.

The FBI has arrested 10 college basketball officials, including four NCAA coaches, in connection with a fraud and corruption probe. The FBI made the 10 arrests Monday evening, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

The probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes, according to court documents filed Monday.

The coaches arrested include Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State University, Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel "Book" Richardson of the University of Arizona and Tony Bland of the University of Southern California.

The remaining arrests are of managers, financial advisors and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

According to court documents, the sports apparel executive listed is Jim Gatto. Gatto's LinkedIn profile identifies him as the director of global sports marketing, for basketball, at Adidas.

