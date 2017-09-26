Wilbur Ross: China doesn't need 'preferential treatment' on trade anymore

China does not need the "preferential treatment" on trade today that would've been justified decades ago, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Wednesday.

Ross said the U.S. doesn't mind competition — but that it wants the race to be "on a fair and level playing field."

"That means not so much in the way of trade barriers, not so much in the way of protectionist activities, not so much in the way of impediments in the way of companies operating there, not so much in the way of forced technology transfers, things of that sort," Ross added.

Ross also slammed the World Trade Organization as "archaic," as it was designed for a post-war trade system, not the modern trade world.

The United States made a policy decision after World War II to help Asia and European countries recover from that conflict, but that policy is no longer is as relevant as it once was, he said.

"It's very hard to say that China as now the world's second largest economy needs the same sort of preferential treatment that it might be justified to have decades ago," Ross said.