3 things Dollar Shave Club's CEO learned about success from studying improv

When creating a new business, it's common to draw on skills learned from past experiences. For Michael Dubin, CEO of Dollar Shave Club, that past experience came from studying improv comedy.

Dubin founded the subscription business from his apartment in 2012, selling razors online for $1 each after taking night classes in improvisation with the Upright Citizens Brigade, an improv theatre and training center. In 2016, he sold the company to consumer goods giant Unilever for $1 billion.

At the Iconic Tour in Los Angeles, Dubin relays the three key strategies he learned about success from practicing improv comedy: