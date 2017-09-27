Apple says a fix for crackling iPhone 8 earpiece issue is coming

Apple told CNBC it will be releasing a fix for a disruptive sound in the earpieces of some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones during phone calls, an issue reported by The Verge.

"Dozens" of users are reporting online that the earpieces makes a "crackling" or "static" sound that "disrupts the audio" when they make calls, the technology website reported.

The problem seems to affect both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus across different carriers in various regions, The Verge added.

Apple said in a statement to CNBC on Tuesday that a fix is coming.



"We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases. Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release," Apple said.