Equifax interim CEO, Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., apologized in a Wall Street Journal op-ed piece late Wednesday over a massive data breach and said the company will introduce a new service that would allow consumers the option of controlling access to their personal credit data.

"The service we are developing will let consumers easily lock and unlock access to their Equifax credit files. You will be able to do this at will. It will be reliable, safe and simple. Most significantly, the service will be offered free, for life," Barros wrote, noting it was expected to be offered by January 31.

Equifax will also extend the sign-up period for its "TrustedID Premier" credit monitoring service, he said.

Barros took the helm at the credit reporting firm after Equifax CEO and Chairman, Richard Smith, abruptly retired earlier this week.

Barros acknowledged in his op-ed that Equifax did not do enough to help consumers affected by the hack.

