North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un and the United States President Donald Trump are at odds.

Over recent weeks, rhetoric surrounding North Korea's nuclear ambitions has been intensifying. Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department heightened the tensions by implementing economic sanctions, according to the Treasury.

As the two leaders become more deeply entangled, expert Chris Voss tells CNBC's "Power Lunch" that both have distinct approaches to negotiation.

Voss is an expert in persuasion and served as the lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI until 2008, according to his website. Before that, he was the lead crisis negotiator for the New York City division of the FBI and a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force. He's also the founder of business consulting company, The Black Swan Group.

Here's what he sees in each leader's style.