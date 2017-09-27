    ×

    An ex-FBI hostage negotiator explains what President Trump and Kim Jong Un get right—and wrong—about persuasion

    North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un and the United States President Donald Trump are at odds.

    Over recent weeks, rhetoric surrounding North Korea's nuclear ambitions has been intensifying. Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department heightened the tensions by implementing economic sanctions, according to the Treasury.

    As the two leaders become more deeply entangled, expert Chris Voss tells CNBC's "Power Lunch" that both have distinct approaches to negotiation.

    Voss is an expert in persuasion and served as the lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI until 2008, according to his website. Before that, he was the lead crisis negotiator for the New York City division of the FBI and a member of the New York City Joint Terrorist Task Force. He's also the founder of business consulting company, The Black Swan Group.

    Here's what he sees in each leader's style.

    The art of the deal
    The tactics of a master negotiator   

    Donald Trump

    Voss sums up Trump's style as assertive. "He's actually the kind of negotiator that as a hostage negotiator I had to learn how to get the upper hand on, without making them mad, without making it worse," he explains.

    Voss calls Trump "an assertive, openly aggressive negotiator." And the problem with that style, explains Voss, is that "people get tired of dealing with them."

    As an example, Voss points to Trump's recent openness to working with Democrats on policy projects like tax reform and health care. "The reason why he's going to the Democrats is because Republicans are tired of him," Voss says.

    A negotiating tactic that works better is deference, says Voss.

    "You know, I can say, 'You have to give me this,' in a demanding way or I can say, 'Look, if we don't put this on the table we can't make a deal.'

    "There is great power in deference," he says. "Deference works with everybody."

    Kim Jong Un

    As for North Korea's leader, who has a tendency toward self importance, with someone like that you should ask "what does he see in the future that he wants?" Voss says.

    "I want to pick a place in the future that you're going to like, that I want to take you to," he says. If both sides can agree on that, "Now, you're going to be a little bit more cooperative."

