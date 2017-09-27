Animal videos rule the internet, and are getting tons of views on Facebook

When The Dodo founder and editor-at-large Izzie Lerer started her animal-focused media company, she always aimed to be a social-first publisher.

Thanks to early pivoting to online video, the company is among the top Facebook video publishers with an average of 2.1 billion views a month and runs one of Facebook Watch's most viewed shows.

"It became pretty clear [social video] was the way of the world, animal content in particular," Lerer said. "People connect to animals visually and how they move. Video is a pretty obvious intuitive thing for the kind of work we do."

Though The Dodo has a website, the majority of its views and traffic come from Facebook. Its video "Kids Growing Up with Dogs" is still one of the top videos on Facebook to date at 360 million views. And it's found success on Facebook's new TV initiative Facebook Watch with "Comeback Kids: Animal Edition," the second most watched show on the platform, according to public view counts. The third episode — which centers around a neglected pony which is nursed back to health — is currently the most viewed Facebook Watch video at 55 million views to date.

"In the earlier days, our views were shorter, I would say sub 7 seconds," The Dodo president YuJung Kim said. "Now we're looking at 5 to 7 minute video episodes we produce, where over 15 percent of the audience makes it to the very end. As users familiarity with Facebook grows, we've kind of ridden that wave and set the bar higher for how long people should watch a given video."