Failed start-ups like Juicero and Jawbone haven't scared off investors from hardware

Seventy percent of hardware startups die off or become "zombies" after raising outside funding, according to a new study from CB Insights. That's partially because it's relatively easy to score a first seed round but not later-stage financing.

In venture capital, a "zombie" is a start-up that raises money, but fails to attract a buyer or grow big enough to go public, leaving backers without hope for a return on their investment.

According to the CB Insights study, the most costly flameouts in hardware since 2009 included bluetooth wearables maker Jawbone, e-cigarette company NJOY and Juicero, which made juice presses and pouches full of fruit pulp to go in them.