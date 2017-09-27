North Korean officials are trying to meet with Republican-linked analysts to better understand Trump

North Korean government officials have been trying to arrange meetings with Republican-linked analysts in Washington to better understand President Donald Trump and his messages to the reclusive nation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The outreach, which has been done quietly by Kim Jong Un's regime, started before the current war of words between the two leaders, the newspaper added.

"Their number-one concern is Trump. They can't figure him out," one person with direct knowledge of the situation told Washington Post.

Read about North Korea's outreach to Republican-linked analysts in Washington.