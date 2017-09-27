Trump says GOP tax reform plan will create 'revolutionary change'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised that his newly released tax reform plan would deliver American businesses some of the lowest tax rates in nearly a century, and do so with bipartisan support in Congress.

"This will be the lowest top marginal income tax rate for small and mid-size businesses in more than 80 years," Trump said at a tax reform event in Indianapolis, just hours after the release of a much anticipated joint tax reform plan crafted by the White House and congressional tax writing committees.

"Under our framework, we will dramatically cut the business tax rate so that American companies and American workers can beat our foreign competitors and start winning again," he said.

A proposed 20 percent corporate tax rate, Trump said, would put U.S. business tax rates below the average of other industrialized nations, which the president called "a revolutionary change."

Trump flew to Indiana aboard Air Force One with Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., and he tried to strike a tone if bipartisanship during his remarks.

"Tax reform has not historically been a partisan issue – and it does not have to be a partisan issue today," he said. "There is no reason that Democrats and Republicans in Congress should not come together to deliver this giant win for the American people and begin the Middle Class Miracle once again."

Donnelly, a moderate Democrat facing a difficult reelection campaign in 2018, has said he's open to working with the Trump administration on tax reform.

The Republican plan that was unveiled Wednesday contains sweeping income tax cuts for both individuals and businesses, but few details of how the government might pay for them. It also contains a number of provisions that would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest Americans, despite assurances from Trump that the biggest winners in the plan would be the middle class.

The missing information also makes it difficult to calculate the winners and losers of Trump's plan.

Trump has said his priorities are helping the middle class and boosting jobs, promising earlier this month that "the rich will not be gaining at all with this plan."

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the framework released Wednesday "at best throws crumbs for some middle class people."

"Has the president read his plan?" Schumer asked.

One Democrat who has said he's willing to listen to Trump's ideas is Donnelly.

Donnelly, one of Republicans' best chances of expanding their narrow Senate majority in next year's elections, was also one of only three Democratic senators who did not sign onto an August letter sent by Democratic leaders outlining what conditions must be met for the minority to support tax reform.

Most Democrats said they won't support tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and won't vote for an overhaul that adds to the deficit.

Donnelly has said he wants a bipartisan effort that will give working and middle-class families greater economic security. He's specifically pushing changes to reward companies that keep jobs in the United States and penalize businesses that move them overseas.