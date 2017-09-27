Watch: Trump delivers a speech after Republicans unveil tax plan

[The stream is slated to start at 3:20 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to promote the newly released Republican tax plan in a speech in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

The president is expected to sell overhauling the American tax system as essential to his populist agenda.

The framework hashed out by the "Big Six" of White House advisors and top GOP lawmakers calls for chopping the corporate tax rate and reducing the rate for so-called pass-through businesses. It also reduces income tax brackets from seven to three, with rates of 12, 25 and 35 percent, and gets rid of most itemized deductions.

It does not provide much detail on how Republicans plan to pay for the tax plan.

