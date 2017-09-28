Apple says Face ID on iPhone X might not be as secure if you're under 13 or a twin

If you're under 13 or have a twin, it might not be a good idea to use the Face ID unlocking system on Apple's new iPhone X.

The U.S. technology giant released security guidelines on Wednesday about Face ID – the iPhone X feature that allows users to unlock the device just by looking at it. In the document, Apple said that the probability of a random person unlocking an iPhone X with Face ID is 1 in 1,000,000 versus 1 in 50,000 for its previous fingerprint sensor.

But it could have a problem with twins or under 13s.

"The statistical probability is different for twins and siblings that look like you and among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. If you're concerned about this, we recommend using a passcode to authenticate," Apple said in the guidelines.

Face ID uses the TrueDepth selfie camera on the $999 iPhone X to analyze over 30,000 "invisible dots" on the face to create a 3-D image. Apple's artificial intelligence network does the analysis and matches it to your face to unlock the phone.