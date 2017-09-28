Counterfeit ISIS Lego sets pulled off shelves in Singapore

Sellers in Singapore have pulled counterfeit Lego sets featuring ISIS militants off their shelves, The Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

The made-in-China toys were sold on and offline, and at local online marketplace Carousell, the newspaper reported. The sets were recommended for children between six and 12.

A Lego spokeswoman told CNBC on Thursday that the products are "in no way affiliated with the Lego Group nor are the bricks in the set Lego bricks."

"As a company dedicated to inspire and develop children, we would naturally never make a product like this," added Charlotte Simonsen, a senior director of corporate communications at the iconic toy company.

