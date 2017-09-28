Gary Cohn: There is 'no room to negotiate' our 20% corporate tax rate proposal

Top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn said Thursday the administration would have "loved to go lower" than 20 percent on the corporate tax rate, but declared they would not go higher.

On Wednesday, Republicans unveiled sweeping changes to U.S. tax code in a proposal that dramatically lowers taxes on businesses from 35 to 20 percent.

"The lower we go, we think the more attractive the United States becomes," said Cohn, director of the National Economic Council.

"We would have liked to start lower and given ourselves some negotiating room. We are at 20. Twenty is a bright-line test for us. The president said it. He said it yesterday and he's been very clear about it," he added in a live interview on "Squawk Box." "We told [Congress] that if we start at 20, we're ending at 20, and there's not room to negotiate then," he said.

Cohn was one of the so-called "Big Six" Republicans working on crafting tax reform. The others included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch.

President Donald Trump said his tax plan was aimed at helping American workers, creating jobs and making the tax code simpler and fairer. Still, the plan was met with some scepticism as some questioned how it would all be paid for.

On Thursday, Cohn told CNBC that the tax cuts Republicans proposed this week will be paid for entirely through economic growth and the cuts would not increase the budget deficit.