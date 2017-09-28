Stocks slightly lower; energy leads

The GOP tax plan released Wednesday breaks rates down into three categories and cuts corporate tax rates. The plan also seeks to give companies a break for profits stashed overseas while doubling the standard deduction for most filers. Stocks closed higher Wednesday after struggling intraday.

Investors also eyed a global rise in bond yields.

"I do think there's going to be a point when the market is going to look at rising yields," said John Caruso, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. "There's speculation out there the Fed is behind the curve as well."

"At this point I don't think the stock market wants to see a strong dollar, higher yields," Caruso said.

Treasury yields traded mixed, with the 2-year yield off recent highs near 1.47 percent and the 10-year yield higher around 2.33 percent.

The German 10-year bund yield rose to 0.49 percent.

The final read on U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product showed a 3.1 percent increase. Weekly jobless claims rose slightly to 272,000.

The U.S. dollar index traded mildly lower near 93.20.

