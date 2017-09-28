    ×

    Watch Nancy Pelosi hold news conference following release of GOP tax outline

    [The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters Thursday, day after the release of a Republican tax plan outline highly criticized by Democrats.

    Pelosi may also discuss what Democrats hope to see in health-care reform following the latest failure in the Senate of a GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

