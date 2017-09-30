Like many 13-year-old boys, Hunter Allis loves video games. His dream is to create them.

Allis also suffers from a rare congenital heart disease called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The left side of his heart is unable to effectively pump blood to his body.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and mobile app developer Bottle Rocket, Allis got the chance to live out his dream. He created a game called Planet SCRAM that made it to Apple's App Store.

In Planet SCRAM, which was released on Monday, characters fight against giant tree creatures that shoot snakes out of their head, as well as other types of monsters. Players explore the world while shooting at opponents who are attacking them.