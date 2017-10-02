Cramer reviews the third quarter's 10 unlikely winners   

As much as investors may consider President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve to be stock-moving entities, CNBC's Jim Cramer found that the third quarter's top stocks didn't have much to do with either.

"The truth is, it's much easier for the media to focus on Trump and the Fed than it is to focus on individual stocks," the "Mad Money" host said. "I think that's why it's so much harder to make money in the market if you only pay attention to the daily noise. It's confusing, and worse, it's not really relevant to identifying high quality stocks."

Cramer said that realistically, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's prudence has done more to not hurt stocks than to move them, and Trump's market-boosting initiatives haven't materialized yet.

So Cramer looked back at the top 10 winners of the third quarter to see what really drove their gains.