A GoFundMe campaign is accepting donations for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night that claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured more than 500.

Set up by Steve Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County (Nevada) Commission, the campaign already has surpassed its $500,000 goal and continues to accept donations. Funds raised will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the tragedy.

A gunman, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an estimated 22,000 concertgoers at a music festival in the city. Police said at least 10 rifles were in Paddock's possession when he was found dead in a 32nd-floor room of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

It marks the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.