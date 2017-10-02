    ×

    U.S. News

    'This was a killing field,' says former FBI profiler Clint Van Zandt on the Las Vegas concert massacre

    • Former FBI profiler Clint Van Zandt calls the attack a "slaughter," considering the suspect was firing a high-capacity weapon from above.
    • Authorities say the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Nevada, appeared to have killed himself before officers stormed in.
    • More than 50 people were killed and over 400 injured after the suspect opened fire on a country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night.
    Las Vegas law enforcement search for motive: Former FBI profiler
    Las Vegas law enforcement searching for motive: Former FBI profiler   

    In a chilling analysis of the deadly Las Vegas concert shooting, veteran former FBI profiler Clint Van Zandt called the attack a "slaughter," considering the suspect was firing a high-capacity weapon from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

    Authorities said the suspected shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nevada, appeared to have killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.

    In the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, more than 50 people were killed and over 400 injured after the suspect opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night. Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage when it happened around 10 p.m. local time.

    "This was a killing field," Van Zandt told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. He said the attack raises a number of lines of inquiry for authorities such as how much planning went into getting the hotel room and how did Paddock get the weapons up to his room.

    "How far in advance did he make reservations? Did he just walk into the hotel? Did he just happen to get that room overlooking that venue or ask for a particular room or floor? What baggage did he carry in?" Van Zandt said.

    President Donald Trump on Monday morning tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting." Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay, said in a statement: "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims."

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MGM
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...