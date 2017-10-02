Mass shooting may have little impact on Las Vegas tourism

As police continue to investigate the motive behind Sunday's mass shooting in the Las Vegas, it's too early to assess the exact impact on the city's thriving tourism industry.



At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured at an outdoor country-music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a 32nd floor hotel room on the Las Vegas strip, according to Las Vegas police. They identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., and said he shot himself to death before police entered his room.



The death toll would make it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, exceeding the 49 killed in an Orlando night club shooting last year.



Long a gambling and entertainment destination, tourism is the biggest employer in Las Vegas and the surrounding region. More than a third of private industry workers are in the leisure and hospitality industry.



Last year, southern Nevada welcomed nearly 43 million tourists, a record, and the city is on track to exceed that this year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Visitors spent some $35.5 billion (about $827 per visitor), up 16 percent from 2015.



The tourism industry is the biggest employer in Las Vegas, where some 300,000 people work in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.