Sen. Warren demands firing of Wells CEO: 'At best you were incompetent, at worst you were complicit'

Elizabeth Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: You should be fired 24 Mins Ago | 03:03

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan be fired, arguing that he was part of a culture that pushed the bank to create millions of fake accounts for customers without their knowledge.

"At best you were incompetent, at worst you were complicit," the Massachusetts Democrat said during Sloan's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. "Either way, you should be fired."

Other members of the committee also pressed Sloan about how the bank could have allowed the sales scandal to get so out of control.

"What in God's name were you thinking?" asked Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

As many as 3.5 million accounts were involved as employees tried to meet aggressive cross-selling goals that have since been scrapped.