Ford CEO outlines plan to aggressively cut costs, funneling savings to electric, self-driving cars

Ford plans to reallocate about $7 billion to increased development and production of trucks and SUVs, while demphasizing less profitable cars and sedans.

Ford is not getting out of the car business all-together, but it will no longer be an automaker that pushes cars as heavily as it has in the past.

Instead, Ford will emphasize trucks and SUVs, an area of strength and big profits, especially when compared its competitors. This year, 76 percent of Ford's sales in the U.S. are trucks and SUVs.