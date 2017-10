Looking to the U.S. central bank, Fed Governor Jerome Powell is expected to deliver remarks at a Reuters Conversation on U.S. financial regulation, where he is due to speak on regulatory reform.

Elsewhere in central bank news, the Reserve Bank of Australia chose to keep its rates unchanged Tuesday, with the institution's governor saying in a statement that the central bank expects economic growth to gradually pick up over the coming year.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills.

While U.S. equities finished at record highs Monday — with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 152.51 points by the close — domestic and political news are set to keep investors on edge.

One of the key stories set to dominate Tuesday is the deadly shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 have been injured after a gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers at a country music festival. The incident has been categorized as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.