Jeffrey Gundlach believes Neel Kashkari will be next Fed chief because he's an 'easy money guy'

"Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach has an unusual pick for who President Donald Trump will choose to be the next Federal Reserve chief.
"I actually have a very non-consensus point of view. I think it's going to be Neel Kashkari," the the CEO of DoubleLine Capital told the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit on Tuesday in Los Angeles. "He happens to be the most easy money guy that's in the Federal Reserve system today and that's why he may win."
Kashkari is the president of the Minneapolis Fed and happened to say Monday that the central bank is making a mistake by continuing to raise rates, comments Gundlach referenced as helping him possibly get the job.
The term for current chair, Janet Yellen, expires in February. Wall Street believes there's still a chance Trump may pick her to continue and that she possibly would accept. Gundlach isn't buying that.