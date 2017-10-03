Snapchat’s worldwide ad revenues set to slow, research says

Snapchat's advertising revenues are likely to slow this year, with the photo-sharing app set to make $774.1 million, down from a predicted $935.5 million a year ago.

Most of this revenue, some $642.5 million, will come from the U.S., according to a report by eMarketer. That figure is down from the $770 million forecast by the research company in March.

Of those joining the platform in the U.S., many are older than you might think.

"More than 50 percent of our daily new users in the U.S. are over the age of 25. I think that's something really key that marketers should be aware of," James Borow, director of revenue programs at Snap, told eMarketer.

Marketers have expressed mixed feelings about Snapchat, with ad agencies telling CNBC in August that interest in the platform is flat to dwindling.