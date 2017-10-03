Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is meeting London transport regulators on Tuesday after the ride hailing app lost its license to operate in the British capital.

The newly-appointed Uber boss will sit down with Mike Brown, the commissioner of Transport for London (TFL).

Neither TFL nor Uber released details of when or where the meeting will take place or if there will be a media statement released in the end.

Last month, TFL rejected an application by Uber to renew its operating license in London. TFL said that the U.S. firm was not "fit and proper" to operate. Uber's license expired on September 30. It can still operate until the appeals process, which has not yet begun, is exhausted.

Khosrowshahi wrote in a letter to staff at the time that Uber would appeal the decision, which was likely based on the company's past behavior.

"The truth is that there is a high cost to a bad reputation," he wrote. "It really matters what people think of us, especially in a global business like ours.