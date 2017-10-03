    ×

    Watch Warren Buffett discuss markets and the economy

    Warren Buffett, the world's second-richest man, sits down with CNBC on Tuesday for a panel discussion at the Purpose Built Communities conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

    In an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box earlier in the day, Buffett said Wells Fargo still has his "faith" after the fake accounts scandal. Buffett is the head of Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo's largest shareholder with a 9.4-percent stake.

    The CEO of Wells Fargo, Timothy Sloan, faced a grilling Tuesday morning before the Senate banking committee. In a heated exchange, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, widely considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate for the Democrats, called for Sloan to be fired.

    "At best you were incompetent, at worst you were complicit," Warren said.

