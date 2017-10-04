Cramer reveals the market's top 10 actionable negatives

In a red-hot stock market that can't seem to slow its winning streak, CNBC's Jim Cramer has been inundated with requests from viewers to lay out the market's negatives.

"Now, I have endlessly told you how errant tweets, dysfunctional tax policy and 'little Rocket Man' can all create a hideous backdrop at any given moment," the "Mad Money" host said. "But those are all 'big think' issues, the kind of thing that drives me a little crazy, steams me, because it's total thumb-sucker journalism. It's central casting. It requires nothing that's even remotely like homework. It's by rote."

So, to give investors something to consider while they make decisions about their portfolios, Cramer decided to detail 10 overall negatives in the market.