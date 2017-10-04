A first look at Google's new phones

Google showed off a bunch ofnew hardware today, including two new phones: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Both phones have the same features, but here we're taking a look at the XL, which has a screen that goes all the way to the edges of the phone -- an increasingly common look here in 2017.

One of the coolest new features, which Google borrowed from HTC, lets you squeeze the phone to activate the Google Assistant or take a selfie.

It's also got unlimited photo and video storage via Google's cloud, and new augmented reality features that let you do things like identify objects in the real world and overlay information about them. One drawback, however: no headphone jack. Instead, you'll have to use a dongle attachment or wireless headphones like Google's new Pixel Buds, also announced today.