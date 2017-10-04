Google is about to unveil new phones and other products

Google is going to unveil several new products on Wednesday. New Pixel smartphones, a mini version of the Google Home and more are all expected.

News is already starting to break.

Verizon's chief marketing officer Diego Scotti confirmed the new Pixel 2 phones will be exclusive to Verizon, as the Pixel and Pixel XL were last year.

Additionally, images of the phone have already surfaced in the Google Play Store.

Google's senior vice president of hardware Rick Osterloh kicked off the show with a quick note that the company is introducing its second generation of Google-made hardware. Last year, Google unveiled the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, the Daydream View VR headset and the Google Home.

You can follow along live with Google's YouTube livestream here.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.