Google shows off wireless headphones that it says can translate languages on the fly



Google released a line of new products on Wednesday, including its first pair of premium wireless headphones, which can support live translation between languages.

When the Google Pixel Buds are paired with a new handset, the Google Pixel 2, the earbuds can tap into Google Assistant, Google's artificially intelligent voice-activated product.

In addition to the translation of 40 languages, Google Assistant can also alert users to notifications, send texts and give directions. The translation feature can be conjured by saying "help me speak French," or any other language, according to The Verge, which got a preview of the device.

The controls, including swiping controls for volume, are built into the right earbud Google, product manager Juston Payne said on stage at the company's event.

"It's an incredible application of Google Translate powered by machine learning — it's like having a personal translator by your side," Payne said.