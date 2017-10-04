US Treasurys higher as investors await Yellen’s remarks, data

News out of the U.S. central bank is set to dominate sentiment Wednesday, as a leading Fed member is set to speak at a conference in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to deliver opening remarks at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference, where investors will be watching closely for any indications as to how the U.S. economy is faring. Other Fed members are also set to deliver comments over the two-day conference.

On the data front, the U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by the ISM's non-manufacturing report on business, set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Mortgage applications are also set to be released at 7 a.m. ET, while ADP National Employment Report is due out at 8:15 a.m. ET.

In political news, U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, in light of the recent massacre which took place in the city. On Sunday, at least 59 people were killed and over 500 injured after a gunman opened fire on thousands of concertgoers at a country music festival.

On the commodities front, oil prices fell into the red during early trade, as investors were cautious over whether the recent rally seen in crude prices would last.

No major auctions or announcements are set to be made by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday.