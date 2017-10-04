[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday will give an update on their investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., will brief reporters.

This week, Facebook turned over more than 3,000 Russian-linked election ads to the committee. The panel's staff has also interviewed Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and seeks testimony from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

The news conference came about as Democrats on the committee were concerned that Republicans are trying to move too quickly with the probe amid political pressure, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Warner did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the report.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia. He has called the congressional and special counsel probes into election meddling politically motivated witch hunts.