Financial stocks set to keep leading the market higher, chart analyst says; 'This is leadership'

Financial stocks are set for additional gains, even after a 10 percent rally over the past month, according to chart analysts at Strategas Research Partners.

"The relative performance of the financials sector has also reaccelerated over recent weeks and is on the cusp of making new highs," wrote the Strategas team led by Chris Verrone. "This is leadership."

The report details some of the strongest rationales for investing in banking and capital markets stocks, as well as specific stock ideas for investors to consider.

Here are some of their best ideas.