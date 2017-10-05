Marcus Lemonis: 'There are people that are seeing no signs of any relief' in Puerto Rico

There appears to be a broken logistics process in Puerto Rico, serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis told CNBC on Thursday.

Two weeks after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria, many of its 3.4 million residents are still struggling without basic necessities.

Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and host of CNBC's "The Profit," has been touring Puerto Rico and said in the capital of San Juan, things are "moving pretty nicely."

Water and electricity are up and running and traffic is "not bad," he told "Power Lunch."

"As you get two, three miles outside — and let me be clear, the roads and the bridges in most cases are working — there are people that are seeing no signs of any relief. No water, no food nothing. At the dock, piles of food, piles of water. In the small towns, nothing," he added.