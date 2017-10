A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are flat after Wednesday's tiny gains helped push the Dow Industrials Average winning streak to 6 straight sessions. We get weekly jobless claims and factory orders data this morning.

-Federal debt has increased for the 60th straight year.

BUDGET BATTLES

-The House will vote on a fiscal 2018 budget today in hopes of setting the stage for a tax reform bill vote later this year.