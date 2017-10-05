GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn is running to replace Sen. Bob Corker next year

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is running for Senate in Tennessee next year to succeed GOP Sen. Bob Corker, who will not seek re-election.

The bid was first reported by the Tennessean on Thursday.

Blackburn, 65, has served in the House since 2003. In a video launching her campaign, she promoted her conservative credentials and criticized the chamber for dysfunction, the Tennessean said.

Blackburn dodged one notable opponent when Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said Thursday he would not run for the seat.

The congresswoman has cast herself as a strong fiscal conservative during her House tenure. Before getting elected to Congress, she served in the Tennessee Senate and worked in the retail sector.

Corker, who is serving his second Senate term, announced last month that he would retire from the chamber.