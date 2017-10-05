These jobs will benefit the most from the GOP tax plan

It's never been considered the sexiest job, yet mail sorting may start looking more appealing.

If the president's new tax plan is passed, that's one of the careers that could benefit the most, according to career services site Zippia.

Zippia combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the jobs that would be the most impacted. The proposal — a joint product of the Trump administration and Republican leadership — would collapse the current seven personal income tax brackets to just three: 12, 25 and 35 percent. It doubles the standard deduction to $24,000 for a couple.

Postal workers, reporters and exercise physiologists may all see a significant reduction in taxes under the new plan.