    These jobs will benefit the most from the GOP tax plan

    • Postal workers, reporters and exercise physiologists are a few of the careers that will see a significant reduction in taxes under the GOP's proposed tax plan.
    • Those who benefit the least have the lowest incomes, according to career services site Zippia.
    President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington, DC, September 29, 2017.
    Study: Tax plan not really a middle-class cut   

    It's never been considered the sexiest job, yet mail sorting may start looking more appealing.

    If the president's new tax plan is passed, that's one of the careers that could benefit the most, according to career services site Zippia.

    Zippia combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the jobs that would be the most impacted. The proposal — a joint product of the Trump administration and Republican leadership — would collapse the current seven personal income tax brackets to just three: 12, 25 and 35 percent. It doubles the standard deduction to $24,000 for a couple.

    Postal workers, reporters and exercise physiologists may all see a significant reduction in taxes under the new plan.

    Job Title Average Annual Wage Average Change In Taxable Amount % Change
    Hoist and Winch Operators 50,020-$1,072.25 -19.0%
    Audio-Visual and Multimedia Collections Specialists 50,130-$1,072.25 -18.91%
    First-Line Supervisors of Helpers, Laborers, and Material Movers, Hand 50,160 -$1,072.25 -18.88%
    Mining Machine Operators 50,220 -$1,072.25 -18.83%
    Chemical Technicians 49,770-$1,048.85 -18.79%
    Reporters and Correspondents 49,770-$1,048.85 -18.79%
    Chemical Equipment Operators and Tenders 50,300-$1,072.25-18.77%
    Exercise Physiologists50,310-$1,072.25 -18.76%
    Model Makers, Metal and Plastic 50,360-$1,072.25 -18.72%
    Postal Service Mail Sorters, Processors, and Processing Machine Operators49,710 -$1,041.05 -18.7%

    Overall, those with mid-range salaries fared the best, while high earners notched little change. Those who benefited the least had the lowest incomes.

    Job Title Average Annual Wage Average Change In Taxable Amount % Change
    Food Service Workers20,460-$27.55-2.64%
    Fast Food Cooks20,570-$30.85-2.91%
    Shampooers20,960-$42.55-3.81%
    Dishwashers21,260-$51.55-4.43%
    Counter Attendants, Cafeteria, Food Concession, and Coffee Shop21,380-$55.15-4.67%
    Restaurant Hosts21,410-$56.05-4.73%
    Cashiers21,680-$64.15-5.23%
    Ushers, Lobby Attendants, and Ticket Takers21,740-$65.95-5.34%
    Securities, Commodities, and Financial Services Sales Agents102,260-$1,072.25-5.73%
    Nurse Midwives102,390-$1,074.95-5.74%

    To compile its lists, Zippia broke the new income tax brackets down for single people with no dependents taking the standard deduction — as the majority of filers do. Zippia also used average salaries, rather than entry level or experienced.

    Of course, much about the proposed tax plan has yet to be finalized, including the income cutoffs for three new tax brackets that will replace the current seven marginal rates.

    A separate analysis by the Tax Policy Center found that, over time, the plan would increase the tax burden on about 28 percent of the middle-class workers.

