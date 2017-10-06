Cramer's lightning round: Here's why Monster Beverage is a hold, not a sell   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Monster Beverage Corp.: "I think I'm just going to say 'hold' here, because on the PepsiCo call, they talked about the weakness in the convenience store section of their business and that would mean that Monster might be a tough hold here. Why am I not saying 'sell?' Because I really think Coca-Cola should buy them."

Easterly Government Properties Inc.: "It's got a good yield. I think it's a safe yield. I think that the answer is yes [it's a buy], unless you think interest rates are going to skyrocket, and I don't."

Duke Energy: "Actually, ConEd is better-in-breed and Dominion is, too. Actually, even American Electric Power, to be honest."

General Electric Company: "I am shocked. Jeff Bornstein, the CFO, is out there. A new CFO coming in, Jamie Miller. Things are happening so quickly there. My charitable trust owns GE. It's been a disaster. I like to call when they're good, so why not say when they're bad? Maybe this is a shake-up that's necessary."

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.: "No. I'm going to ask you not to [buy]. I'm a believer that oil stops at $50 and therefore you're not going to be in that. It's a better sell than a buy."